BLACKROCK NORTH AMERICAN INCOME
12/28 12:36:28 pm
162 GBp   -0.46%
BlackRock North American Income : Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

12/28/2018 | 03:40pm CET

PR Newswire

London, December 27 

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK NORTH AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC
549300WWOCXSC241W468

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock North American Income Trust plc at
close of business on 27 December 2018 were:

159.77p  Capital only
160.87p  Including current year income XD

Notes:

1.       Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2.       Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable
deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3.       Following the share issuance of 100,000 ordinary shares on 07 December
2018, the Company has 69,299,044 ordinary shares in issue, excluding 31,062,261
which are held in treasury.

Disclaimer

BlackRock North American Income Trust plc published this content on 28 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 December 2018 14:39:02 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Simon Edward Callum Miller Chairman
Andrew Robertson Irvine Independent Non-Executive Director
Christopher Michael Casey Independent Non-Executive Director
Alice Anne Ryder Independent Non-Executive Director
