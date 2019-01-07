BlackRock North American Income : Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

NET ASSET VALUE
BLACKROCK NORTH AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC
549300WWOCXSC241W468
The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock North American Income Trust plc at
close of business on 4 January 2019 were:
162.76p Capital only
164.01p Including current year income XD
Notes:
1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.
2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable
deducted on the ex-dividend date.
3. Following the share issuance of 250,000 ordinary shares on 04 January
2019, the Company has 69,549,044 ordinary shares in issue, excluding 30,812,261
which are held in treasury.