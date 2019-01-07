Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Blackrock North American Income    BRNA   GB00B7W0XJ61

BLACKROCK NORTH AMERICAN INCOME (BRNA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 01/07 06:14:11 am
168.68 GBp   +0.55%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

BlackRock North American Income : Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/07/2019 | 06:29am EST

PR Newswire

London, January 4 

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK NORTH AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC
549300WWOCXSC241W468

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock North American Income Trust plc at
close of business on 4 January 2019 were:

162.76p  Capital only
164.01p  Including current year income XD

Notes:

1.       Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2.       Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable
deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3.       Following the share issuance of 250,000 ordinary shares on 04 January
2019, the Company has 69,549,044 ordinary shares in issue, excluding 30,812,261
which are held in treasury.

Disclaimer

BlackRock North American Income Trust plc published this content on 07 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 January 2019 11:28:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BLACKROCK NORTH AMERICAN I
06:29aBLACKROCK NORTH AMERICAN INCOME : Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PU
01/04BLACKROCK NORTH AMERICAN INCOME : Trust Plc - Issue of Equity
PR
01/04BLACKROCK NORTH AMERICAN INCOME : Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PU
01/02BLACKROCK NORTH AMERICAN INCOME : Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PU
2018BLACKROCK NORTH AMERICAN INCOME : Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PU
2018BLACKROCK NORTH AMERICAN INCOME : Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PU
2018BLACKROCK NORTH AMERICAN INCOME : Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PU
2018BLACKROCK NORTH AMERICAN INCOME : Trust Plc - Portfolio Update
PR
2018BLACKROCK NORTH AMERICAN INCOME : Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PU
2018BLACKROCK NORTH AMERICAN INCOME : Trust Plc - Holding(s) in Company
PR
More news
Chart BLACKROCK NORTH AMERICAN INCOME
Duration : Period :
Blackrock North American Income Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BLACKROCK NORTH AMERICAN I
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Managers
NameTitle
Simon Edward Callum Miller Chairman
Andrew Robertson Irvine Independent Non-Executive Director
Christopher Michael Casey Independent Non-Executive Director
Alice Anne Ryder Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BLACKROCK NORTH AMERICAN INCOME4.19%0
COMPASS DIVERSIFIED HOLDINGS10.76%826
DRAPER ESPRIT8.33%738
FUNDING CIRCLE SME INCOME FUND LTD-2.05%366
INDIA GRID TRUST--.--%356
SARATOGA INVESTMENT CORP6.83%159
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.