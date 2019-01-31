Log in
BLACKROCK NORTH AMERICAN INCOME (BRNA)
BlackRock North American Income : Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

01/31/2019 | 06:09pm EST

PR Newswire

London, January 28 

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK NORTH AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC
549300WWOCXSC241W468

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock North American Income Trust plc at
close of business on 30 January 2019 were:

165.17p  Capital only
166.79p  Including current year income

Notes:

1.       Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2.       Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable
deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3.       Following the share issuance of 125,000 ordinary shares on 29th of
January 2019, the Company has 70,149,044 ordinary shares in issue, excluding
30,212,261 which are held in treasury.

Disclaimer

BlackRock North American Income Trust plc published this content on 31 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 January 2019 23:08:08 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Simon Edward Callum Miller Chairman
Andrew Robertson Irvine Independent Non-Executive Director
Christopher Michael Casey Independent Non-Executive Director
Alice Anne Ryder Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BLACKROCK NORTH AMERICAN INCOME5.28%0
COMPASS DIVERSIFIED HOLDINGS18.96%887
DRAPER ESPRIT-2.31%686
FUNDING CIRCLE SME INCOME FUND LTD-1.14%379
CAPITAL SOUTHWEST CORPORATION12.75%367
SARATOGA INVESTMENT CORP15.58%173
