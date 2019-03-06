Log in
BLACKROCK NORTH AMERICAN INCOME

(BRNA)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 03/06 06:32:23 am
172.877 GBp   +0.07%
BlackRock North American Income : Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

03/06/2019 | 06:47am EST

PR Newswire

London, March 5 

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK NORTH AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC
549300WWOCXSC241W468

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock North American Income Trust plc at
close of business on 5 March 2019 were:

168.90p  Capital only
171.00p  Including current year income

Notes:

1.       Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2.       Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable
deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3.       Following the share issuance of 100,000 ordinary shares on 19th
February 2019, the Company has 70,499,044 ordinary shares in issue, excluding
29,862,261 which are held in treasury.

Disclaimer

BlackRock North American Income Trust plc published this content on 06 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 March 2019 11:46:08 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Simon Edward Callum Miller Chairman
Andrew Robertson Irvine Independent Non-Executive Director
Christopher Michael Casey Independent Non-Executive Director
Alice Anne Ryder Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BLACKROCK NORTH AMERICAN INCOME7.30%0
COMPASS DIVERSIFIED HOLDINGS28.35%957
DRAPER ESPRIT3.70%867
FUNDING CIRCLE SME INCOME FUND LTD-2.51%372
CAPITAL SOUTHWEST CORPORATION11.39%371
SARATOGA INVESTMENT CORP16.13%174
