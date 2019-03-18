BlackRock North American Income : Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

NET ASSET VALUE
BLACKROCK NORTH AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC
549300WWOCXSC241W468
The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock North American Income Trust plc at
close of business on 15 March 2019 were:
167.75p Capital only
168.82p Including current year income XD
Notes:
1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.
2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable
deducted on the ex-dividend date.
3. Following the share issuance of 100,000 ordinary shares on 19th
February 2019, the Company has 70,499,044 ordinary shares in issue, excluding
29,862,261 which are held in treasury.