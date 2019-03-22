Log in
BLACKROCK NORTH AMERICAN INCOME

(BRNA)
BlackRock North American Income : Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

03/22/2019 | 08:45am EDT

PR Newswire

London, March 21 

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK NORTH AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC
549300WWOCXSC241W468

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock North American Income Trust plc at
close of business on 21 March 2019 were:

171.06p  Capital only
172.14p  Including current year income XD

Notes:

1.       Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2.       Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable
deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3.       Following the share issuance of 150,000 ordinary shares on 18th March
2019, the Company has 70,649,044 ordinary shares in issue, excluding 29,712,261
which are held in treasury.

Disclaimer

BlackRock North American Income Trust plc published this content on 22 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2019 12:44:05 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Simon Edward Callum Miller Chairman
Andrew Robertson Irvine Independent Non-Executive Director
Christopher Michael Casey Independent Non-Executive Director
Alice Anne Ryder Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BLACKROCK NORTH AMERICAN INCOME8.70%0
COMPASS DIVERSIFIED HOLDINGS30.28%972
DRAPER ESPRIT-2.31%818
CFECAPITAL S DE RL DE CV1.48%778
FUNDING CIRCLE SME INCOME FUND LTD-1.94%369
CAPITAL SOUTHWEST CORPORATION10.72%367
