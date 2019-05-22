Log in
BLACKROCK NORTH AMERICAN INCOME

(BRNA)
BlackRock North American Income : Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

05/22/2019 | 07:38am EDT

PR Newswire

London, May 20 

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK NORTH AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC
549300WWOCXSC241W468

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock North American Income Trust plc at
close of business on 21 May 2019 were:

175.62p  Capital only
177.84p  Including current year income

Notes:

1.       Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2.       Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable
deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3.       Following the share issuance of 250,000 ordinary shares on 14 May
2019, the Company has 72,549,044 ordinary shares in issue, excluding 27,812,261
which are held in treasury.

Disclaimer

BlackRock North American Income Trust plc published this content on 22 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 May 2019 11:37:09 UTC
