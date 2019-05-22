BlackRock North American Income : Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

NET ASSET VALUE
BLACKROCK NORTH AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC
549300WWOCXSC241W468
The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock North American Income Trust plc at
close of business on 21 May 2019 were:
175.62p Capital only
177.84p Including current year income
Notes:
1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.
2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable
deducted on the ex-dividend date.
3. Following the share issuance of 250,000 ordinary shares on 14 May
2019, the Company has 72,549,044 ordinary shares in issue, excluding 27,812,261
which are held in treasury.