BLACKROCK NORTH AMERICAN INCOME    BRNA   GB00B7W0XJ61

BLACKROCK NORTH AMERICAN INCOME

(BRNA)
BlackRock North American Income : Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

06/24/2019 | 07:10am EDT

PR Newswire

London, June 21 

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK NORTH AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC
549300WWOCXSC241W468

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock North American Income Trust plc at
close of business on 21 June 2019 were:

178.78p  Capital only
180.16p  Including current year income XD

Notes:

1.       Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2.       Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable
deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3.       Following the share issuance of 300,000 ordinary shares on 18th June
2019, the Company has 73,924,044 ordinary shares in issue, excluding 26,437,261
which are held in treasury.

Disclaimer

BlackRock North American Income Trust plc published this content on 24 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 June 2019 11:09:02 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Simon Edward Callum Miller Chairman
Andrew Robertson Irvine Independent Non-Executive Director
Christopher Michael Casey Independent Non-Executive Director
Alice Anne Ryder Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BLACKROCK NORTH AMERICAN INCOME13.98%0
COMPASS DIVERSIFIED HOLDINGS52.29%1 006
CFECAPITAL S DE RL DE CV15.76%796
INDIA GRID TRUST--.--%724
CAPITAL SOUTHWEST CORPORATION11.81%373
SARATOGA INVESTMENT CORP18.84%191
