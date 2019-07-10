BlackRock North American Income : Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

NET ASSET VALUE
BLACKROCK NORTH AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC
549300WWOCXSC241W468
The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock North American Income Trust plc at
close of business on 9 July 2019 were:
183.51p Capital only
185.15p Including current year income
Notes:
1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.
2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable
deducted on the ex-dividend date.
3. Following the share issuance of 300,000 ordinary shares on 2nd July
2019, the Company has 74,674,044 ordinary shares in issue, excluding 25,687,261
which are held in treasury.