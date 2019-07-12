Log in
BLACKROCK NORTH AMERICAN INCOME

(BRNA)
BlackRock North American Income : Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

07/12/2019 | 07:05am EDT

PR Newswire

London, July 8 

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK NORTH AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC
549300WWOCXSC241W468

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock North American Income Trust plc at
close of business on 11 July 2019 were:

183.61p  Capital only
185.25p  Including current year income

Notes:

1.       Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2.       Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable
deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3.       Following the share issuance of 650,000 ordinary shares on 11th July
2019, the Company has 75,424,044 ordinary shares in issue, excluding 24,937,261
which are held in treasury.

Disclaimer

BlackRock North American Income Trust plc published this content on 12 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
Managers
NameTitle
Simon Edward Callum Miller Chairman
Andrew Robertson Irvine Independent Non-Executive Director
Christopher Michael Casey Independent Non-Executive Director
Alice Anne Ryder Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BLACKROCK NORTH AMERICAN INCOME19.25%180
COMPASS DIVERSIFIED HOLDINGS59.52%1 190
EAGLE POINT CREDIT COMPANY INC32.79%447
CAPITAL SOUTHWEST CORPORATION8.69%366
TRIPLEPOINT VENTURE GROWTH BDC CORP33.24%360
SARATOGA INVESTMENT CORP23.52%197
