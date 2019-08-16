Log in
BLACKROCK NORTH AMERICAN INCOME

(BRNA)
BlackRock North American Income : Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

08/16/2019 | 07:07am EDT

PR Newswire

London, August 12 

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK NORTH AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC
549300WWOCXSC241W468

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock North American Income Trust plc at
close of business on 15 August 2019 were:

180.15p  Capital only
182.34p  Including current year income

Notes:

1.       Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2.       Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable
deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3.       Following the share issuance of 150,000 ordinary shares on 13th August
2019, the Company has 76,724,044 ordinary shares in issue, excluding 23,637,261
which are held in treasury.

Disclaimer

BlackRock North American Income Trust plc published this content on 16 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2019 11:06:09 UTC
