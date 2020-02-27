Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  BlackRock North American Income Trust plc    BRNA   GB00B7W0XJ61

BLACKROCK NORTH AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PL

(BRNA)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 02/27 11:12:03 am
170.3335 GBp   -3.22%
11:07aBLACKROCK NORTH AMERICAN INCOME TRUST : Portfolio Update
PR
02/26BLACKROCK NORTH AMERICAN INCOME TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
02/24BLACKROCK NORTH AMERICAN INCOME TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BlackRock North American Income Trust : Portfolio Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/27/2020 | 11:07am EST

BlackRock North American Income Trust plc (the “Company”)

(LEI: 549300WWOCXSC241W468)

A full disclosure of portfolio investments for BlackRock North American Income Trust plc as at 31 December 2019 has been made available on the Company’s website at the link listed below:
 

https://www.blackrock.com/uk/individual/literature/policies/blackrock-north-american-portfolio-disclosure.pdf

Caroline Driscoll
for and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Company Secretary
Tel: 020 7743 2427
 

27 February 2020

 


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on BLACKROCK NORTH AMERICAN I
11:07aBLACKROCK NORTH AMERICAN INCOME TRUS : Portfolio Update
PR
02/26BLACKROCK NORTH AMERICAN INCOME TRUS : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
02/24BLACKROCK NORTH AMERICAN INCOME TRUS : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
02/21BLACKROCK NORTH AMERICAN INCOME TRUS : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
02/21BLACKROCK NORTH AMERICAN INCOME TRUS : Portfolio Update
PR
02/19BLACKROCK NORTH AMERICAN INCOME TRUS : Statement re Submission of Documents
PU
02/19BLACKROCK NORTH AMERICAN INCOME TRUS : Statement re Submission of Documents
PR
02/19BLACKROCK NORTH AMERICAN INCOME TRUS : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
02/17BLACKROCK NORTH AMERICAN INCOME TRUS : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
02/14BLACKROCK NORTH AMERICAN INCOME TRUS : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group