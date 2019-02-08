Log in
BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc

BLACKROCK SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC (BRSC)
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 02/08 11:30:00 am
1320 GBp   0.00%
02/08/2019 BLACKROCK SMALLER TRUST : Disclosure of Portfolio Holdings
PR
02/07BLACKROCK SMALLER TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
02/04BLACKROCK SMALLER TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
BlackRock Smaller Trust : Disclosure of Portfolio Holdings

0
02/08/2019 | 12:16pm EST

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc (LEI: 549300MS535KC2WH4082)

Portfolio Holdings

A full disclosure of portfolio investments for the BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc as at 31 December 2018 has been made available on the Company's website on the link listed below:

https://www.blackrock.com/uk/individual/literature/policies/brsct-portfolio-disclosure.pdf

Sarah Beynsberger

for and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

Company Secretary
Tel: 020 7743 2639

8 February 2019

© PRNewswire 2019
