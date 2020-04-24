Log in
BLACKROCK SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC    BRSC   GB0006436108

BLACKROCK SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC

(BRSC)
  Report
04/24 11:35:00 am
1218 GBp   -1.30%
11:42aBLACKROCK SMALLER TRUST : Disclosure of Rights Attached to Equity Shares
PR
04/21BLACKROCK SMALLER TRUST : Portfolio Update
PR
04/02BLACKROCK SMALLER COMPANI : s Trust Plc - Holding(s) in Company
PR
BlackRock Smaller Trust : Disclosure of Rights Attached to Equity Shares

04/24/2020 | 11:42am EDT

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc
(LEI: 549300MS535KC2WH4082)

DISCLOSURE OF RIGHTS ATTACHED TO EQUITY SHARES

In compliance with Listing Rule 9.2.6ER(1)(b), the Company has forwarded to the FCA for publication a copy of its Articles of Association, which is the document that sets out the terms and conditions on which its listed equity shares were issued.  

A copy of the Articles of Association has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at:

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

24 April 2020
 


© PRNewswire 2020
