Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc    BRSC   GB0006436108

BLACKROCK SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC

(BRSC)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 03/27 12:35:17 pm
1020 GBp   -8.27%
02:03pBLACKROCK SMALLER TRUST : Mandatory Closed Period Compliance with MAR
PR
03/23BLACKROCK SMALLER COMPANI : s Trust Plc - Holding(s) in Company
PR
03/23BLACKROCK SMALLER TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BlackRock Smaller Trust : Mandatory Closed Period Compliance with MAR

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/27/2020 | 02:03pm EDT

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc

(LEI: 549300MS535KC2WH4082)
 

Statement re Mandatory Closed Period Compliance with MAR

The Directors of BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc confirm that they are satisfied that all inside information, which the Directors and BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc have leading up to the announcement of results for the year ended 29 February 2020, has previously been notified to a RIS.

Accordingly, the Company may continue to issue its ordinary shares from treasury or buy back its ordinary shares, to be held in treasury or for cancellation, until the end of the mandatory closed period which is expected to be on or around 28 April 2020. 

Enquiries:

Ms S Beynsberger
for and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Company Secretary
Tel: 020 7743 2639

Date: 27 March 2020


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on BLACKROCK SMALLER COMPANIE
02:03pBLACKROCK SMALLER TRUST : Mandatory Closed Period Compliance with MAR
PR
03/23BLACKROCK SMALLER COMPANI : s Trust Plc - Holding(s) in Company
PR
03/23BLACKROCK SMALLER TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
03/20BLACKROCK SMALLER TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
03/18BLACKROCK SMALLER TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
03/16BLACKROCK SMALLER TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
03/13BLACKROCK SMALLER TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
03/11BLACKROCK SMALLER TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
03/09BLACKROCK SMALLER TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
03/06BLACKROCK SMALLER TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group