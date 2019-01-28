Log in
BLACKROCK SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC (BRSC)
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X EUROPE LIMITED. - 01/28 05:29:00 pm
1292.5000 GBp   -0.19%
BlackRock Smaller Trust : Net Asset Value(s)

01/28/2019 | 01:34pm EST

PR Newswire

London, January 25 

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC
549300MS535KC2WH4082

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc at
close of business on 25 January 2019 were:

1352.62p  Capital only and including debt at par value
1345.11p  Capital only and including debt at fair value
1372.61p  Including current year income and debt at par value
1365.11p  Including current year income and debt at fair value

Notes:

1.        Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2.        The total number of ordinary shares in issue excluding treasury
shares is 47,879,792.  The total amount of ordinary shares
held in treasury is 2,113,731.

3.        For the latest daily net asset value, previous month end performance
statistics, asset allocation and ten largest holdings of the BlackRock managed
Investment Trusts; see BLRKINDEX on Reuters or page 8800 on ICB (Topic 3).

Disclaimer

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc published this content on 28 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 January 2019 18:33:03 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Nicholas R. L. Fry Chairman
Robert Sinclair Robertson Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Caroline Mary Burton Independent Non-Executive Director
Michael William Peacock Independent Non-Executive Director
Susan Platts-Martin Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BLACKROCK SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC7.92%0
COMPASS DIVERSIFIED HOLDINGS17.43%876
DRAPER ESPRIT2.78%726
FUNDING CIRCLE SME INCOME FUND LTD-0.80%383
CAPITAL SOUTHWEST CORPORATION11.39%365
SARATOGA INVESTMENT CORP13.82%171
