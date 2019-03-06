Log in
BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc

BLACKROCK SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC

(BRSC)
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 03/06 07:05:00 am
1370 GBp   0.00%
News 
News

BlackRock Smaller Trust : Net Asset Value(s)

03/06/2019 | 06:47am EST

PR Newswire

London, March 5 

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC
549300MS535KC2WH4082

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc at
close of business on 5 March 2019 were:

1404.51p  Capital only and including debt at par value
1396.74p  Capital only and including debt at fair value
1426.14p  Including current year income and debt at par value
1418.37p  Including current year income and debt at fair value

Notes:

1.        Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2.        The total number of ordinary shares in issue excluding treasury
shares is 47,879,792.  The total amount of ordinary shares
held in treasury is 2,113,731.

3.        For the latest daily net asset value, previous month end performance
statistics, asset allocation and ten largest holdings of the BlackRock managed
Investment Trusts; see BLRKINDEX on Reuters or page 8800 on ICB (Topic 3).

Disclaimer

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc published this content on 06 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 March 2019 11:46:08 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Nicholas R. L. Fry Chairman
Robert Sinclair Robertson Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Caroline Mary Burton Independent Non-Executive Director
Michael William Peacock Independent Non-Executive Director
Susan Platts-Martin Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BLACKROCK SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC14.17%0
COMPASS DIVERSIFIED HOLDINGS28.35%957
DRAPER ESPRIT3.70%867
FUNDING CIRCLE SME INCOME FUND LTD-2.51%372
CAPITAL SOUTHWEST CORPORATION11.39%371
SARATOGA INVESTMENT CORP16.13%174
