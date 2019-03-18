Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc    BRSC   GB0006436108

BLACKROCK SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC

(BRSC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 03/18 08:02:08 am
1442.5 GBp   +3.78%
07:45aBLACKROCK SMALLER TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
03/15BLACKROCK SMALLER TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
03/11BLACKROCK SMALLER TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

BlackRock Smaller Trust : Net Asset Value(s)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/18/2019 | 07:45am EDT

PR Newswire

London, March 11 

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC
549300MS535KC2WH4082

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc at
close of business on 15 March 2019 were:

1426.33p  Capital only and including debt at par value
1418.27p  Capital only and including debt at fair value
1449.62p  Including current year income and debt at par value
1441.55p  Including current year income and debt at fair value

Notes:

1.        Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2.        The total number of ordinary shares in issue excluding treasury
shares is 47,879,792.  The total amount of ordinary shares
held in treasury is 2,113,731.

3.        For the latest daily net asset value, previous month end performance
statistics, asset allocation and ten largest holdings of the BlackRock managed
Investment Trusts; see BLRKINDEX on Reuters or page 8800 on ICB (Topic 3).

Disclaimer

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc published this content on 18 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2019 11:44:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BLACKROCK SMALLER COMPANIE
07:45aBLACKROCK SMALLER TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
03/15BLACKROCK SMALLER TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
03/11BLACKROCK SMALLER TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
03/08BLACKROCK SMALLER TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
03/06BLACKROCK SMALLER TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
03/04BLACKROCK SMALLER TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
03/01BLACKROCK SMALLER TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
02/27BLACKROCK SMALLER TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
02/25BLACKROCK SMALLER TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
02/22BLACKROCK SMALLER TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
More news
Chart BLACKROCK SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC
Duration : Period :
BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BLACKROCK SMALLER COMPANIE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Managers
NameTitle
Nicholas R. L. Fry Chairman
Robert Sinclair Robertson Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Caroline Mary Burton Independent Non-Executive Director
Michael William Peacock Independent Non-Executive Director
Susan Platts-Martin Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BLACKROCK SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC15.83%0
COMPASS DIVERSIFIED HOLDINGS30.92%976
DRAPER ESPRIT0.93%855
CFECAPITAL S DE RL DE CV1.95%754
FUNDING CIRCLE SME INCOME FUND LTD-1.82%375
CAPITAL SOUTHWEST CORPORATION11.45%369
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.