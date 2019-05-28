Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc    BRSC   GB0006436108

BLACKROCK SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC

(BRSC)
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 05/28 06:52:28 am
1438 GBp   -0.55%
06:39aBLACKROCK SMALLER TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
05/24BLACKROCK SMALLER TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
05/22BLACKROCK SMALLER TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

BlackRock Smaller Trust : Net Asset Value(s)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/28/2019 | 06:39am EDT

PR Newswire

London, May 20 

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC
549300MS535KC2WH4082

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc at
close of business on 24 May 2019 were:

1516.26p  Capital only and including debt at par value
1506.50p  Capital only and including debt at fair value
1529.73p  Including current year income and debt at par value XD
1519.97p  Including current year income and debt at fair value XD

Notes:

1.        Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2.        The total number of ordinary shares in issue excluding treasury
shares is 47,879,792.  The total amount of ordinary shares
held in treasury is 2,113,731.

3.        For the latest daily net asset value, previous month end performance
statistics, asset allocation and ten largest holdings of the BlackRock managed
Investment Trusts; see BLRKINDEX on Reuters or page 8800 on ICB (Topic 3).

Disclaimer

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc published this content on 28 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 May 2019 10:38:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BLACKROCK SMALLER COMPANIE
06:39aBLACKROCK SMALLER TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
05/24BLACKROCK SMALLER TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
05/22BLACKROCK SMALLER TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
05/20BLACKROCK SMALLER TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
05/17BLACKROCK SMALLER TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
05/16BLACKROCK SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PL : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
05/13BLACKROCK SMALLER TRUST : Change of SAIL address
PR
05/09BLACKROCK SMALLER TRUST : Statement re Submission of Documents
PR
05/03BLACKROCK SMALLER TRUST : Final Results
PR
05/02BLACKROCK SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PL : Portfolio Update
PR
More news
Chart BLACKROCK SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC
Duration : Period :
BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BLACKROCK SMALLER COMPANIE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Managers
NameTitle
Nicholas R. L. Fry Chairman
Robert Sinclair Robertson Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Caroline Mary Burton Independent Non-Executive Director
Michael William Peacock Independent Non-Executive Director
Susan Platts-Martin Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BLACKROCK SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC20.50%0
COMPASS DIVERSIFIED HOLDINGS29.96%969
CFECAPITAL S DE RL DE CV0.00%830
INDIA GRID TRUST--.--%719
CAPITAL SOUTHWEST CORPORATION15.50%383
SARATOGA INVESTMENT CORP24.72%193
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About