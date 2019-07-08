Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc    BRSC   GB0006436108

BLACKROCK SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC

(BRSC)
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 07/08 07:41:40 am
1443 GBp   -0.07%
07:33aBLACKROCK SMALLER TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
07/05BLACKROCK SMALLER TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
07/03BLACKROCK SMALLER TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

BlackRock Smaller Trust : Net Asset Value(s)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/08/2019 | 07:33am EDT

PR Newswire

London, July 3 

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC
549300MS535KC2WH4082

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc at
close of business on 5 July 2019 were:

1488.94p  Capital only and including debt at par value
1478.74p  Capital only and including debt at fair value
1508.67p  Including current year income and debt at par value
1498.47p  Including current year income and debt at fair value

Notes:

1.        Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2.        The total number of ordinary shares in issue excluding treasury
shares is 47,879,792.  The total amount of ordinary shares
held in treasury is 2,113,731.

3.        For the latest daily net asset value, previous month end performance
statistics, asset allocation and ten largest holdings of the BlackRock managed
Investment Trusts; see BLRKINDEX on Reuters or page 8800 on ICB (Topic 3).

Disclaimer

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc published this content on 08 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 July 2019 11:32:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BLACKROCK SMALLER COMPANIE
07:33aBLACKROCK SMALLER TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
07/05BLACKROCK SMALLER TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
07/03BLACKROCK SMALLER TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
07/01BLACKROCK SMALLER TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
06/28BLACKROCK SMALLER TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
06/26BLACKROCK SMALLER TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
06/24BLACKROCK SMALLER TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
06/21BLACKROCK SMALLER TRUST : Portfolio Update
PR
06/21BLACKROCK SMALLER TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
06/19BLACKROCK SMALLER TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
More news
Chart BLACKROCK SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC
Duration : Period :
BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BLACKROCK SMALLER COMPANIE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Managers
NameTitle
Nicholas R. L. Fry Chairman
Robert Sinclair Robertson Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Caroline Mary Burton Independent Non-Executive Director
Michael William Peacock Independent Non-Executive Director
Susan Platts-Martin Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BLACKROCK SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC20.33%865
COMPASS DIVERSIFIED HOLDINGS58.71%1 184
EAGLE POINT CREDIT COMPANY INC32.02%445
CAPITAL SOUTHWEST CORPORATION9.63%369
TRIPLEPOINT VENTURE GROWTH BDC CORP31.96%357
SARATOGA INVESTMENT CORP21.26%187
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About