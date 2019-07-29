Log in
BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc    BRSC   GB0006436108

BLACKROCK SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC

(BRSC)
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 07/29 07:02:25 am
1370 GBp   -2.28%
06:45aBLACKROCK SMALLER TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
07/26BLACKROCK SMALLER TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
07/24BLACKROCK SMALLER TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
News 
News

BlackRock Smaller Trust : Net Asset Value(s)

07/29/2019 | 06:45am EDT

PR Newswire

London, July 22 

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC
549300MS535KC2WH4082

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc at
close of business on 26 July 2019 were:

1480.92p  Capital only and including debt at par value
1470.58p  Capital only and including debt at fair value
1500.87p  Including current year income and debt at par value
1490.53p  Including current year income and debt at fair value

Notes:

1.        Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2.        The total number of ordinary shares in issue excluding treasury
shares is 47,879,792.  The total amount of ordinary shares
held in treasury is 2,113,731.

3.        For the latest daily net asset value, previous month end performance
statistics, asset allocation and ten largest holdings of the BlackRock managed
Investment Trusts; see BLRKINDEX on Reuters or page 8800 on ICB (Topic 3).

Disclaimer

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc published this content on 29 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2019 10:44:08 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Nicholas R. L. Fry Chairman
Robert Sinclair Robertson Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Caroline Mary Burton Independent Non-Executive Director
Michael William Peacock Independent Non-Executive Director
Susan Platts-Martin Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BLACKROCK SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC16.83%831
COMPASS DIVERSIFIED HOLDINGS56.71%1 169
EAGLE POINT CREDIT COMPANY INC22.38%412
TRIPLEPOINT VENTURE GROWTH BDC CORP35.35%366
CAPITAL SOUTHWEST CORPORATION7.44%361
SARATOGA INVESTMENT CORP28.14%204
