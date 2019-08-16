Log in
BLACKROCK SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC

BLACKROCK SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC

(BRSC)
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X EUROPE LIMITED. - 08/16 01:15:18 pm
1300.0000 GBp   +0.15%
07:02aBLACKROCK SMALLER TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
08/14BLACKROCK SMALLER TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
08/12BLACKROCK SMALLER TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
News 
Most relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

BlackRock Smaller Trust : Net Asset Value(s)

08/16/2019 | 07:02am EDT

PR Newswire

London, August 12 

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC
549300MS535KC2WH4082

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc at
close of business on 15 August 2019 were:

1432.36p  Capital only and including debt at par value
1418.86p  Capital only and including debt at fair value
1454.39p  Including current year income and debt at par value
1440.89p  Including current year income and debt at fair value

Notes:

1.        Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2.        The total number of ordinary shares in issue excluding treasury
shares is 47,879,792.  The total amount of ordinary shares
held in treasury is 2,113,731.

3.        For the latest daily net asset value, previous month end performance
statistics, asset allocation and ten largest holdings of the BlackRock managed
Investment Trusts; see BLRKINDEX on Reuters or page 8800 on ICB (Topic 3).

Disclaimer

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc published this content on 16 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2019 11:01:09 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Nicholas R. L. Fry Chairman
Robert Sinclair Robertson Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Caroline Mary Burton Independent Non-Executive Director
Michael William Peacock Independent Non-Executive Director
Susan Platts-Martin Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BLACKROCK SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC8.17%753
REINET INVESTMENTS SCA--.--%2 841
COMPASS DIVERSIFIED HOLDINGS47.95%1 099
EAGLE POINT CREDIT COMPANY INC20.20%425
CAPITAL SOUTHWEST CORPORATION15.97%394
TRIPLEPOINT VENTURE GROWTH BDC CORP43.16%388
