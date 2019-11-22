Log in
BlackRock Smaller Trust : Net Asset Value(s)

11/22/2019 | 06:42am EST

PR Newswire

London, November 21 

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC
549300MS535KC2WH4082

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc at
close of business on 21 November 2019 were:

1522.34p  Capital only and including debt at par value
1511.50p  Capital only and including debt at fair value
1539.50p  Including current year income and debt at par value XD
1528.66p  Including current year income and debt at fair value XD

Notes:

1.        Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2.        The total number of ordinary shares in issue excluding treasury
shares is 47,879,792.  The total amount of ordinary shares
held in treasury is 2,113,731.

3.        For the latest daily net asset value, previous month end performance
statistics, asset allocation and ten largest holdings of the BlackRock managed
Investment Trusts; see BLRKINDEX on Reuters or page 8800 on ICB (Topic 3).

Disclaimer

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc published this content on 22 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 November 2019 11:41:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
