Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc    BRSC   GB0006436108

BLACKROCK SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC

(BRSC)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate CHI-X - 03/20 11:42:46 am
921 GBp   +14.55%
11:34aBLACKROCK SMALLER TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
03/18BLACKROCK SMALLER TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
03/16BLACKROCK SMALLER TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BlackRock Smaller Trust : Net Asset Value(s)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/20/2020 | 11:34am EDT

PR Newswire

London, March 16 

 NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC
549300MS535KC2WH4082

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc at
close of business on 19 March 2020 were:

971.29p  Capital only and including debt at par value
960.86p  Capital only and including debt at fair value
995.91p  Including current year income and debt at par value
985.48p  Including current year income and debt at fair value

Notes:

1.        Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2.        Following the share issuance of 100,000 ordinary shares on 10th
January 2020, the Company has 48,829,792 ordinary shares in issue, excluding
1,163,731  which are held in treasury.

3.        For the latest daily net asset value, previous month end performance
statistics, asset allocation and ten largest holdings of the BlackRock managed
Investment Trusts; see BLRKINDEX on Reuters or page 8800 on ICB (Topic 3).

Disclaimer

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc published this content on 20 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 March 2020 15:33:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on BLACKROCK SMALLER COMPANIE
11:34aBLACKROCK SMALLER TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
03/18BLACKROCK SMALLER TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
03/16BLACKROCK SMALLER TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
03/13BLACKROCK SMALLER TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
03/11BLACKROCK SMALLER TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
03/09BLACKROCK SMALLER TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
03/06BLACKROCK SMALLER TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
03/04BLACKROCK SMALLER TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
03/02BLACKROCK SMALLER TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
02/28BLACKROCK SMALLER TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
More news
Chart BLACKROCK SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC
Duration : Period :
BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BLACKROCK SMALLER COMPANIE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Managers
NameTitle
Ronald Jay Gould Chairman
Robert Sinclair Robertson Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Caroline Mary Burton Independent Non-Executive Director
Michael William Peacock Independent Non-Executive Director
Susan Platts-Martin Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BLACKROCK SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC-53.04%457
SARATOGA INVESTMENT CORP.-46.89%148
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group