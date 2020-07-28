Log in
BlackRock Smaller Trust : Result of AGM

07/28/2020 | 11:22am EDT

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc
(LEI: 549300MS535KC2WH4082)

Results of AGM

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc announces that, at the Annual General Meeting held today, all 15 resolutions were duly passed on a poll.


The full text of the resolutions can be found in the Notice of Annual General Meeting set out in the Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 29 February 2020, which has previously been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and is available for inspection at:

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism


The results of the poll were as follows:

Votes
For & Discretionary
%		 Votes
Against
%		 Votes Total % of Available voting rights* Votes
Withheld
Resolution 1 22,024,213 100.00 0 0.00 22,024,213 45.10 3,658
Resolution 2 21,989,709 99.93 15,326 0.07 22,005,035 45.06 22,836
Resolution 3 21,841,775 99.88 26,326 0.12 21,868,101 44.78 159,770
Resolution 4 22,023,162 99.99 1,431 0.01 22,024,593 45.10 3,278
Resolution 5 21,907,219 99.47 115,827 0.53 22,023,046 45.10 4,825
Resolution 6 20,463,263 92.92 1,559,783 7.08 22,023,046 45.10 4,825
Resolution 7 22,017,896 99.98 5,150 0.02 22,023,046 45.10 4,825
Resolution 8 22,018,350 99.98 4,696 0.02 22,023,046 45.10 4,825
Resolution 9 20,352,832 92.42 1,670,214 7.58 22,023,046 45.10 4,825
Resolution 10 22,008,772 99.94 13,091 0.06 22,021,863 45.10 6,008
Resolution 11 22,016,571 99.97 6,942 0.03 22,023,513 45.10 4,358
Resolution 12 22,002,552 99.91 18,937 0.09 22,021,489 45.10 6,382
Resolution 13 21,977,802 99.86 30,479 0.14 22,008,281 45.07 19,590
Resolution 14 19,118,021 86.83 2,898,634 13.17 22,016,655 45.09 11,216
Resolution 15 22,000,860 99.96 8,271 0.04 22,009,131 45.07 18,740


*Available Voting Rights (exc. Treasury) equals 48,829,792


28 July 2020


© PRNewswire 2020
