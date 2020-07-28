|
BlackRock Smaller Trust : Result of AGM
07/28/2020 | 11:22am EDT
BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc
(LEI: 549300MS535KC2WH4082)
Results of AGM
BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc announces that, at the Annual General Meeting held today, all 15 resolutions were duly passed on a poll.
The full text of the resolutions can be found in the Notice of Annual General Meeting set out in the Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 29 February 2020, which has previously been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and is available for inspection at:
https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism
The results of the poll were as follows:
|Votes
For & Discretionary
%
|Votes
Against
%
|Votes Total
|% of Available voting rights*
|Votes
Withheld
|Resolution 1
|22,024,213
|100.00
|0
|0.00
|22,024,213
|45.10
|3,658
|Resolution 2
|21,989,709
|99.93
|15,326
|0.07
|22,005,035
|45.06
|22,836
|Resolution 3
|21,841,775
|99.88
|26,326
|0.12
|21,868,101
|44.78
|159,770
|Resolution 4
|22,023,162
|99.99
|1,431
|0.01
|22,024,593
|45.10
|3,278
|Resolution 5
|21,907,219
|99.47
|115,827
|0.53
|22,023,046
|45.10
|4,825
|Resolution 6
|20,463,263
|92.92
|1,559,783
|7.08
|22,023,046
|45.10
|4,825
|Resolution 7
|22,017,896
|99.98
|5,150
|0.02
|22,023,046
|45.10
|4,825
|Resolution 8
|22,018,350
|99.98
|4,696
|0.02
|22,023,046
|45.10
|4,825
|Resolution 9
|20,352,832
|92.42
|1,670,214
|7.58
|22,023,046
|45.10
|4,825
|Resolution 10
|22,008,772
|99.94
|13,091
|0.06
|22,021,863
|45.10
|6,008
|Resolution 11
|22,016,571
|99.97
|6,942
|0.03
|22,023,513
|45.10
|4,358
|Resolution 12
|22,002,552
|99.91
|18,937
|0.09
|22,021,489
|45.10
|6,382
|Resolution 13
|21,977,802
|99.86
|30,479
|0.14
|22,008,281
|45.07
|19,590
|Resolution 14
|19,118,021
|86.83
|2,898,634
|13.17
|22,016,655
|45.09
|11,216
|Resolution 15
|22,000,860
|99.96
|8,271
|0.04
|22,009,131
|45.07
|18,740
*Available Voting Rights (exc. Treasury) equals 48,829,792
28 July 2020
