BlackRock Smaller Trust : Result of AGM

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc

(LEI: 549300MS535KC2WH4082)

Results of AGM

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc announces that, at the Annual General Meeting held today, all 15 resolutions were duly passed on a poll.



The full text of the resolutions can be found in the Notice of Annual General Meeting set out in the Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 29 February 2020, which has previously been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and is available for inspection at:



https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism



The results of the poll were as follows:

Votes

For & Discretionary

% Votes

Against

% Votes Total % of Available voting rights* Votes

Withheld Resolution 1 22,024,213 100.00 0 0.00 22,024,213 45.10 3,658 Resolution 2 21,989,709 99.93 15,326 0.07 22,005,035 45.06 22,836 Resolution 3 21,841,775 99.88 26,326 0.12 21,868,101 44.78 159,770 Resolution 4 22,023,162 99.99 1,431 0.01 22,024,593 45.10 3,278 Resolution 5 21,907,219 99.47 115,827 0.53 22,023,046 45.10 4,825 Resolution 6 20,463,263 92.92 1,559,783 7.08 22,023,046 45.10 4,825 Resolution 7 22,017,896 99.98 5,150 0.02 22,023,046 45.10 4,825 Resolution 8 22,018,350 99.98 4,696 0.02 22,023,046 45.10 4,825 Resolution 9 20,352,832 92.42 1,670,214 7.58 22,023,046 45.10 4,825 Resolution 10 22,008,772 99.94 13,091 0.06 22,021,863 45.10 6,008 Resolution 11 22,016,571 99.97 6,942 0.03 22,023,513 45.10 4,358 Resolution 12 22,002,552 99.91 18,937 0.09 22,021,489 45.10 6,382 Resolution 13 21,977,802 99.86 30,479 0.14 22,008,281 45.07 19,590 Resolution 14 19,118,021 86.83 2,898,634 13.17 22,016,655 45.09 11,216 Resolution 15 22,000,860 99.96 8,271 0.04 22,009,131 45.07 18,740



*Available Voting Rights (exc. Treasury) equals 48,829,792



28 July 2020