BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc

BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC

(THRG)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate CHI-X - 02/27 03:45:09 am
638 GBp   -4.49%
BlackRock Throgmorton Trust : Block Listing Application

02/27/2020 | 03:46am EST

27 February 2020

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc (the “Company”)

LEI: 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59

Block Listing Application

Application has been made to the Financial Conduct Authority and the London Stock Exchange for 7,313,020 Ordinary Shares of 5p each ("Shares") to be admitted to the Official List under an Ordinary Share Block Listing Facility.

The Shares may be issued under the block listing to satisfy demand that cannot be met through the secondary market, and the proceeds of share issuance under the block listing will be used for investment in accordance with the Company's investment policy.

The Shares to be block listed may be issued pursuant to the Company's existing general authority to issue shares on a non pre-emptive basis. If issued, the new Shares will rank pari passu with the existing Shares in issue.

Contact name for enquiries:

Kevin Mayger
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited, Company Secretary

Tel: 0207 743 1098


© PRNewswire 2020
