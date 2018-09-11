Log in
BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC
BLACKROCK THROG : Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
BLACKROCK THROG : Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
BLACKROCK THROG : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
BlackRock Throgmorton Trust : Director/PDMR Shareholding

09/11/2018

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc

LEI: 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details  of  the  person  discharging  managerial  responsibilities  /  person  closely associated
a) Name Simon Beart
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status  Non-Executive Director
b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc
b) LEI 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument


Identification code		 Ordinary shares of 5p each (shares)



GB00008910555
b) Nature of the transaction Monthly investment (ISA)
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
£5.5048 135
d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price
 		   n/a (single transaction - see above)
e) Date of the transaction 2018-09-11
f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)

