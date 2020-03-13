Log in
BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC

(THRG)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate CHI-X - 03/13 07:42:48 am
505.5 GBp   +2.33%
07:36aBLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST : Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
03/11BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
03/10BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST : s) in Company
PR
BlackRock Throgmorton Trust : Director/PDMR Shareholding

03/13/2020 | 07:36am EDT

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc

LEI: 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details  of  the  person  discharging  managerial  responsibilities  /  person  closely associated
a) Name Christopher Samuel
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status  Chairman / Non-Executive Director
b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc
b) LEI 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		 Ordinary shares of 5p each (shares)


GB00008910555
b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of shares
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
£4.975 12,000
d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price
 		   n/a (single transaction - see above)
e) Date of the transaction 2020-03-12
f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)

© PRNewswire 2020
