BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC

(THRG)
BlackRock Throgmorton Trust : Disclosure of Rights Attached to Equity Shares

04/24/2020 | 11:39am EDT

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc (the “Company”)
LEI: 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59

DISCLOSURE OF RIGHTS ATTACHED TO EQUITY SHARES

In compliance with Listing Rule 9.2.6ER(1)(b), the Company has forwarded to the FCA for publication a copy of its Articles of Association, which is the document that sets out the terms and conditions on which its listed equity shares were issued.  

A copy of the Articles of Association has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at:

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

24 April 2020
 


