Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc    THRG   GB0008910555

BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC

(THRG)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 12/04 11:35:06 am
632 GBp   +1.28%
12:43pBLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST : Issue of Equity
PR
07:04aBLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
12/02BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST : Issue of Equity
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust : Issue of Equity

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/04/2019 | 12:43pm EST

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc (“Company”)
LEI - 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59

Issue of Equity

The Company announces that 185,000 Ordinary shares of 5p each were today sold by the Company from the shares held in Treasury at a price of 631.50 pence per share which represented a premium to net asset value.

The resultant total number of Ordinary shares held in Treasury by the Company is 6,155,000. The number of ordinary shares that the Company has in issue, less the total number of ordinary shares held by the Company in Treasury following this sale, is 74,375,326. With effect from 6 December 2019 the total number of voting rights of the Company will be 74,375,326. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company, under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Contact name for queries:

Kevin Mayger
for and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Company Secretary
Tel: 020 7743 1098

4 December 2019


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUS
12:43pBLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST : Issue of Equity
PR
07:04aBLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
12/02BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST : Issue of Equity
PR
12/02BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
11/29BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
11/27BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST : Issue of Equity
PR
11/27BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
11/26BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC - CO : Issue of Equity
PR
11/25BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST : Issue of Equity
PR
11/25BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group