Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc    THRG   GB0008910555

BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC

(THRG)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate CHI-X - 02/26 11:30:00 am
665 GBp   -1.04%
12:13pBLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST : Issue of Equity
PR
07:12aBLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
02/24BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST : Portfolio Update
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust : Issue of Equity

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/26/2020 | 12:13pm EST

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc (“Company”)

LEI - 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59

Issue of Equity

The Company announces that 50,000 Ordinary shares of 5p each were today sold by the Company from the shares held in Treasury at a price of 663.00 pence per share which represented a premium to net asset value.

The resultant total number of Ordinary shares held in Treasury by the Company is 456,014. The number of ordinary shares that the Company has in issue, less the total number of ordinary shares held by the Company in Treasury following this sale, is 80,074,312. With effect from 28 February 2020 the total number of voting rights of the Company will be 80,074,312. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company, under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules. 

Following this share issue, 369,034 ordinary shares remain under the issuance authority granted at the last Annual General Meeting held on 21 March 2019.

Contact name for queries:

Kevin Mayger
for and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Company Secretary
Tel: 020 7743 1098

26 February 2020


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUS
12:13pBLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST : Issue of Equity
PR
07:12aBLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
02/24BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST : Portfolio Update
PR
02/24BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
02/21BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST : Issue of Equity
PR
02/21BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
02/20BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
02/19BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST : Issue of Equity
PR
02/19BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
02/17BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST : Issue of Equity
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group