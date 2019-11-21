BlackRock Throgmorton Trust : Kepler Update Research 0 11/21/2019 | 06:25am EST Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc (LEI: 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59) Kepler Trust Intelligence Article BlackRock Throgmorton Trust (THRG) is managed by Dan Whitestone, who runs a UK-focused portfolio of high-quality growth companies. THRG can also use contracts for difference (CFDs) to both gear up and short individual companies. This means the trust can vary its exposure to the market quickly and flexibly, giving it greater capacity to benefit from volatility in the markets and the potential to generate additional alpha. The trust has an exceptional long-term track record of outperformance relative to the benchmark and peer group alike. Particularly noteworthy is the manager’s ability to outperform during both rising and falling markets, still at low levels of volatility. The full report can be found at the below link:

trustintelligence.co.uk/investor/articles/blackrock-throgmorton-trust-retail-nov-2019



Visit www.trustintelligence.co.uk/investor for more high quality independent investment trust research.

