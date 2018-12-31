Log in
BlackRock Throgmorton Trust : Mandatory Closed Period Compliance with MAR

12/31/2018

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc

(LEI: 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59)
 

Statement re Mandatory Closed Period Compliance with MAR

The Directors of BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc confirm that they are satisfied that all inside information, which the Directors and BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc have leading up to the announcement of results for the year ended 30 November 2018, has previously been notified to a RIS.

Accordingly, the Company may continue to issue shares or buy back its ordinary shares to be held in treasury or for cancellation until the end of the mandatory closed period which is expected to be on or around 1 February 2019. 

Enquiries:

Kevin Mayger
for and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Company Secretary

Tel: 020 7743 1098

Date: 31 December 2018


