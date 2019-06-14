BlackRock Throgmorton Trust : Mandatory Closed Period Compliance with MAR

Log in
BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC

(THRG)
06/14/2019 | 06:30am EDT

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc

(LEI: 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59)
 

Mandatory Closed Period Compliance with MAR

The Directors of BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc confirm that they are satisfied that all inside information, which the Directors and BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc have leading up to the announcement of results for the period ended 31 May 2019, has previously been notified to a RIS.

Accordingly, the Company may continue to issue shares or buy back its ordinary shares to be held in treasury or for cancellation during the mandatory closed period which is expected to end on or around 16 July 2019. 

Enquiries:

Kevin Mayger
for and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Company Secretary

Tel: 020 7743 1098

Date: 14 June 2019


