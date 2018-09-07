Log in
BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC (THRG)
BlackRock Throgmorton Trust : Net Asset Value(s)

09/07/2018 | 02:57pm CEST

PR Newswire

London, September 3 

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC
5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc at close of
business on 6 September 2018 were:

599.02p  Capital only
606.04p  Including current year income
599.02p  Capital only (adjusted for treasury shares)
606.04p  Including current year income (adjusted for treasury shares)

Notes:

1.        Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2.        The Company's issued share capital comprises 73,130,326 Ordinary
Shares and 7,400,000 Treasury Shares.

3.        Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable
deducted on the ex-dividend date.

Disclaimer

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc published this content on 07 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 September 2018 12:56:09 UTC
Chart BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC
Blackrock Throgmorton Trust PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price -
Spread / Average Target -100%
Managers
NameTitle
Christopher John Loraine Samuel Chairman
Simon Delaval Beart Independent Non-Executive Director
Jean Grace Kemmis Matterson Independent Non-Executive Director
Loudon Greenlees Independent Non-Executive Director
Andrew Pegge Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC15.72%522
CANNAE HOLDINGS INC15.09%1 402
COMPASS DIVERSIFIED HOLDINGS5.01%1 066
DRAPER ESPRIT36.65%678
INDIA GRID TRUST--.--%365
SARATOGA INVESTMENT CORP7.91%180
