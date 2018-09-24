Log in
BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC (THRG)
BlackRock Throgmorton Trust : Net Asset Value(s)

09/24/2018 | 03:39pm CEST

PR Newswire

London, September 17 

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC
5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc at close of
business on 21 September 2018 were:

597.48p  Capital only
604.81p  Including current year income
597.48p  Capital only (adjusted for treasury shares)
604.81p  Including current year income (adjusted for treasury shares)

Notes:

1.        Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2.        The Company's issued share capital comprises 73,130,326 Ordinary
Shares and 7,400,000 Treasury Shares.

3.        Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable
deducted on the ex-dividend date.

Disclaimer

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc published this content on 24 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2018 13:38:08 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Christopher John Loraine Samuel Chairman
Simon Delaval Beart Independent Non-Executive Director
Jean Grace Kemmis Matterson Independent Non-Executive Director
Loudon Greenlees Independent Non-Executive Director
Andrew Pegge Independent Non-Executive Director
