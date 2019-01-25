Log in
BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC    THRG   GB0008910555

BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC (THRG)
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 01/25 11:29:00 am
485 GBp   +0.62%
BlackRock Throgmorton Trust : Net Asset Value(s)

0
01/25/2019 | 12:09pm EST

PR Newswire

London, January 24 

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC
5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc at close of
business on 24 January 2019 were:

505.23p  Capital only
515.12p  Including current year income
505.23p  Capital only (adjusted for treasury shares)
515.12p  Including current year income (adjusted for treasury shares)

Notes:

1.        Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2.        The Company's issued share capital comprises 73,130,326 Ordinary
Shares and 7,400,000 Treasury Shares.

3.        Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable
deducted on the ex-dividend date.

Disclaimer

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc published this content on 25 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 January 2019 17:08:09 UTC
Technical analysis trends BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price -
Spread / Average Target -100%
Managers
NameTitle
Christopher John Loraine Samuel Chairman
Simon Delaval Beart Independent Non-Executive Director
Jean Grace Kemmis Matterson Independent Non-Executive Director
Loudon Greenlees Independent Non-Executive Director
Andrew Pegge Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC10.30%462
COMPASS DIVERSIFIED HOLDINGS14.06%851
DRAPER ESPRIT1.85%714
FUNDING CIRCLE SME INCOME FUND LTD-1.03%380
SARATOGA INVESTMENT CORP13.32%170
CM FINANCE INC16.00%99
