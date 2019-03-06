Log in
BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC

(THRG)
BlackRock Throgmorton Trust : Net Asset Value(s)

03/06/2019 | 06:47am EST

PR Newswire

London, March 5 

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC
5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc at close of
business on 5 March 2019 were:

530.48p  Capital only
532.27p  Including current year income XD
530.48p  Capital only (adjusted for treasury shares)
532.27p  Including current year income (adjusted for treasury shares) XD

Notes:

1.        Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2.        The Company's issued share capital comprises 73,130,326 Ordinary
Shares and 7,400,000 Treasury Shares.

3.        Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable
deducted on the ex-dividend date.

Disclaimer

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc published this content on 06 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 March 2019 11:46:08 UTC
