Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Blackrock Throgmorton Trust PLC    THRG   GB0008910555

BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC

(THRG)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 03/22 08:44:31 am
502 GBp   -0.99%
08:50aBLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
03/21BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST : Result of AGM
PR
03/20BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust : Net Asset Value(s)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/22/2019 | 08:50am EDT

PR Newswire

London, March 21 

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC
5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc at close of
business on 21 March 2019 were:

536.66p  Capital only
538.51p  Including current year income XD
536.66p  Capital only (adjusted for treasury shares)
538.51p  Including current year income (adjusted for treasury shares) XD

Notes:

1.        Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2.        The Company's issued share capital comprises 73,130,326 Ordinary
Shares and 7,400,000 Treasury Shares.

3.        Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable
deducted on the ex-dividend date.

Disclaimer

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc published this content on 22 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2019 12:49:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUS
08:50aBLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
03/21BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST : Result of AGM
PR
03/20BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
03/18BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
03/15BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
03/11BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST : Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
03/11BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
03/08BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
03/06BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
03/04BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
More news
Chart BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC
Duration : Period :
Blackrock Throgmorton Trust PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price -
Spread / Average Target -100%
Managers
NameTitle
Christopher John Loraine Samuel Chairman
Simon Delaval Beart Independent Non-Executive Director
Jean Grace Kemmis Matterson Independent Non-Executive Director
Loudon Greenlees Independent Non-Executive Director
Andrew Pegge Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC16.02%488
COMPASS DIVERSIFIED HOLDINGS30.28%972
DRAPER ESPRIT-2.31%818
CFECAPITAL S DE RL DE CV1.48%778
FUNDING CIRCLE SME INCOME FUND LTD-1.94%369
CAPITAL SOUTHWEST CORPORATION10.72%367
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.