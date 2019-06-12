Log in
BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC

(THRG)
06/12 07:03:58 am
553.44 GBp   +0.63%
07:19aBLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
06/10BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
06/07BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
BlackRock Throgmorton Trust : Net Asset Value(s)

06/12/2019 | 07:19am EDT

PR Newswire

London, June 11 

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC
5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc at close of
business on 11 June 2019 were:

576.26p  Capital only
580.94p  Including current year income
576.26p  Capital only (adjusted for treasury shares)
580.94p  Including current year income (adjusted for treasury shares)

Notes:

1.        Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2.        The Company's issued share capital comprises 73,130,326 Ordinary
Shares and 7,400,000 Treasury Shares.

3.        Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable
deducted on the ex-dividend date.

Disclaimer

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc published this content on 12 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 June 2019 11:18:08 UTC
