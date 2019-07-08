Log in
BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC

(THRG)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 07/08 07:24:35 am
559.28 GBp   -0.84%
BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
07/05BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
07/03BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
BlackRock Throgmorton Trust : Net Asset Value(s)

07/08/2019 | 07:23am EDT

PR Newswire

London, July 3 

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC
5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc at close of
business on 5 July 2019 were:

579.67p  Capital only
585.89p  Including current year income
579.67p  Capital only (adjusted for treasury shares)
585.89p  Including current year income (adjusted for treasury shares)

Notes:

1.        Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2.        The Company's issued share capital comprises 73,130,326 Ordinary
Shares and 7,400,000 Treasury Shares.

3.        Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable
deducted on the ex-dividend date.

Disclaimer

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc published this content on 08 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 July 2019 11:22:06 UTC
Technical analysis trends BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Managers
NameTitle
Christopher John Loraine Samuel Chairman
Simon Delaval Beart Independent Non-Executive Director
Jean Grace Kemmis Matterson Independent Non-Executive Director
Loudon Greenlees Independent Non-Executive Director
Andrew Pegge Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC29.06%516
COMPASS DIVERSIFIED HOLDINGS58.71%1 184
EAGLE POINT CREDIT COMPANY INC32.02%445
CAPITAL SOUTHWEST CORPORATION9.63%369
TRIPLEPOINT VENTURE GROWTH BDC CORP31.96%357
SARATOGA INVESTMENT CORP21.26%187
