BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC    THRG   GB0008910555

BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC

(THRG)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 07/26 07:02:46 am
550.0477 GBp   -0.35%
06:55aBLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
07/24BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
07/23BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST : Half-year Report
PR
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust : Net Asset Value(s)

07/26/2019 | 06:55am EDT

PR Newswire

London, July 22 

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC
5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc at close of
business on 25 July 2019 were:

582.59p  Capital only
589.00p  Including current year income
582.59p  Capital only (adjusted for treasury shares)
589.00p  Including current year income (adjusted for treasury shares)

Notes:

1.        Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2.        The Company's issued share capital comprises 73,130,326 Ordinary
Shares and 7,400,000 Treasury Shares.

3.        Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable
deducted on the ex-dividend date.

Disclaimer

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc published this content on 26 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2019 10:54:02 UTC
