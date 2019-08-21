Log in
BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC    THRG   GB0008910555

BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC

(THRG)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 08/21 07:19:49 am
563.5871 GBp   +0.28%
07:28aBLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
08/19BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
08/16BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST : Disclosure of Portfolio Holdings
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust : Net Asset Value(s)

08/21/2019 | 07:28am EDT

PR Newswire

London, August 21 

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC
5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc at close of
business on 20 August 2019 were:

571.89p  Capital only
576.30p  Including current year income XD
571.89p  Capital only (adjusted for treasury shares)
576.30p  Including current year income (adjusted for treasury shares) XD

Notes:

1.        Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2.        The Company's issued share capital comprises 73,130,326 Ordinary
Shares and 7,400,000 Treasury Shares.

3.        Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable
deducted on the ex-dividend date.

Disclaimer

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc published this content on 21 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2019 11:27:07 UTC
