Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc    THRG   GB0008910555

BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC

(THRG)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 11/01 08:58:54 am
585.92 GBp   -0.01%
08:53aBLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
10/30BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
10/28BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust : Net Asset Value(s)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/01/2019 | 08:53am EDT

PR Newswire

London, October 31 

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC
5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc at close of
business on 31 October 2019 were:

588.21p  Capital only
593.72p  Including current year income
588.21p  Capital only (adjusted for treasury shares)
593.72p  Including current year income (adjusted for treasury shares)

Notes:

1.        Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2.        The Company's issued share capital comprises 73,130,326 Ordinary
Shares and 7,400,000 Treasury Shares.

3.        Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable
deducted on the ex-dividend date.

Disclaimer

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc published this content on 01 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2019 12:52:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUS
08:53aBLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
10/30BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
10/28BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
10/25BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
10/24BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST : Portfolio Update
PR
10/23BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
10/21BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
10/18BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
10/16BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
10/14BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
More news
Chart BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC
Duration : Period :
BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Managers
NameTitle
Christopher John Loraine Samuel Chairman
Jean Grace Kemmis Matterson Independent Non-Executive Director
Loudon Greenlees Independent Non-Executive Director
Louise C. Nash Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC34.10%554
SARATOGA INVESTMENT CORP.25.63%244
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group