BlackRock Throgmorton Trust : Net Asset Value(s)

NET ASSET VALUE
BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC
5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59
The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc at close of
business on 31 October 2019 were:
588.21p Capital only
593.72p Including current year income
588.21p Capital only (adjusted for treasury shares)
593.72p Including current year income (adjusted for treasury shares)
Notes:
1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.
2. The Company's issued share capital comprises 73,130,326 Ordinary
Shares and 7,400,000 Treasury Shares.
3. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable
deducted on the ex-dividend date.