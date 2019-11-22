Log in
BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC    THRG   GB0008910555

BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC

(THRG)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 11/22 06:52:52 am
629.98 GBp   +0.32%
06:37aBLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
11/21BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST : Kepler Update Research
PR
11/20BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST : Portfolio Update
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust : Net Asset Value(s)

0
11/22/2019 | 06:37am EST

PR Newswire

London, November 21 

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC
5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc at close of
business on 21 November 2019 were:

610.92p  Capital only
616.62p  Including current year income
610.92p  Capital only (adjusted for treasury shares)
616.62p  Including current year income (adjusted for treasury shares)

Notes:

1.        Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2.        Following the share issuance of 50,000 ordinary shares on 21st
November 2019, the Company has 73,440,326 ordinary shares in issue, excluding
7,090,000  which are held in treasury.

3.        Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable
deducted on the ex-dividend date.

Disclaimer

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc published this content on 22 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 November 2019 11:36:06 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Christopher John Loraine Samuel Chairman
Jean Grace Kemmis Matterson Independent Non-Executive Director
Loudon Greenlees Independent Non-Executive Director
Louise C. Nash Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC43.71%594
BLACKROCK, INC.23.46%75 256
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)3.85%44 791
UBS GROUP-2.62%43 606
STATE STREET CORPORATION15.76%26 548
NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION27.17%22 631
