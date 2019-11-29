BlackRock Throgmorton Trust : Net Asset Value(s)

NET ASSET VALUE BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59 The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc at close of business on 28 November 2019 were: 632.10p Capital only 638.07p Including current year income 632.10p Capital only (adjusted for treasury shares) 638.07p Including current year income (adjusted for treasury shares) Notes: 1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis. 2. Following the share issuance of 190,000 ordinary shares on 28th November 2019, the Company has 74,130,326 ordinary shares in issue, excluding 6,400,000 which are held in treasury. 3. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.