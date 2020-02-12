BlackRock Throgmorton Trust : Net Asset Value(s)

NET ASSET VALUE BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59 The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc at close of business on 11 February 2020 were: 685.19p Capital only 694.65p Including current year income 685.19p Capital only (adjusted for treasury shares) 694.65p Including current year income (adjusted for treasury shares) Notes: 1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis. 2. Following the share issuance of 200,000 ordinary shares on 11th February 2020, the Company has 79,431,708 ordinary shares in issue, excluding 1,098,618 which are held in treasury. 3. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.