BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc    THRG   GB0008910555

BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC

(THRG)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate CHI-X - 02/12 07:30:26 am
721 GBp   +0.98%
BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
02/10BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST : Issue of Equity
PR
02/10BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
BlackRock Throgmorton Trust : Net Asset Value(s)

02/12/2020 | 07:09am EST

PR Newswire

London, February 11 

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC
5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc at close of
business on 11 February 2020 were:

685.19p  Capital only
694.65p  Including current year income
685.19p  Capital only (adjusted for treasury shares)
694.65p  Including current year income (adjusted for treasury shares)

Notes:

1.        Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2.        Following the share issuance of 200,000 ordinary shares on 11th
February 2020, the Company has 79,431,708 ordinary shares in issue, excluding
1,098,618 which are held in treasury.

3.        Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable
deducted on the ex-dividend date.

Disclaimer

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc published this content on 12 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 February 2020 12:08:02 UTC
Technical analysis trends BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Managers
NameTitle
Christopher John Loraine Samuel Chairman
Jean Grace Kemmis Matterson Independent Non-Executive Director
Loudon Greenlees Independent Non-Executive Director
Louise C. Nash Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC3.78%732
BLACKROCK, INC.13.48%88 532
UBS GROUP5.19%47 612
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-7.77%41 810
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC13.76%32 601
STATE STREET CORPORATION0.86%28 513
