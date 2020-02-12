BlackRock Throgmorton Trust : Net Asset Value(s)

NET ASSET VALUE
BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC
5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59
The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc at close of
business on 11 February 2020 were:
685.19p Capital only
694.65p Including current year income
685.19p Capital only (adjusted for treasury shares)
694.65p Including current year income (adjusted for treasury shares)
Notes:
1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.
2. Following the share issuance of 200,000 ordinary shares on 11th
February 2020, the Company has 79,431,708 ordinary shares in issue, excluding
1,098,618 which are held in treasury.
3. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable
deducted on the ex-dividend date.