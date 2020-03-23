BlackRock Throgmorton Trust : Net Asset Value(s)

NET ASSET VALUE
BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC
5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59
The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc at close of
business on 20 March 2020 were:
404.11p Capital only
408.57p Including current year income XD
404.11p Capital only (adjusted for treasury shares)
408.57p Including current year income (adjusted for treasury shares) XD
Notes:
1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.
2. Following the share issuance of 50,000 ordinary shares on 26th
February 2020, the Company has 80,074,312 ordinary shares in issue, excluding
456,014 which are held in treasury.
3. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable
deducted on the ex-dividend date.