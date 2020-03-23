Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc    THRG   GB0008910555

BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC

(THRG)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate CHI-X - 03/23 09:48:20 am
344.5 GBp   -9.34%
09:25aBLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
03/20BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
03/20BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST : Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust : Net Asset Value(s)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/23/2020 | 09:25am EDT

PR Newswire

London, March 16 

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC
5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc at close of
business on 20 March 2020 were:

404.11p  Capital only
408.57p  Including current year income XD
404.11p  Capital only (adjusted for treasury shares)
408.57p  Including current year income (adjusted for treasury shares) XD

Notes:

1.        Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2.        Following the share issuance of 50,000 ordinary shares on 26th
February 2020, the Company has 80,074,312 ordinary shares in issue, excluding
456,014 which are held in treasury.

3.        Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable
deducted on the ex-dividend date.

Disclaimer

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc published this content on 23 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 March 2020 13:24:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUS
09:25aBLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
03/20BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
03/20BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST : Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
03/18BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
03/16BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
03/13BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
03/13BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST : Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
03/11BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
03/10BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST : s) in Company
PR
03/09BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
More news
Chart BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC
Duration : Period :
BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Managers
NameTitle
Christopher John Loraine Samuel Chairman
Jean Grace Kemmis Matterson Independent Non-Executive Director
Loudon Greenlees Independent Non-Executive Director
Louise C. Nash Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC-44.77%357
BLACKROCK, INC.-29.44%55 212
UBS GROUP AG-32.42%30 319
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-42.24%25 728
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC-25.85%21 324
STATE STREET CORPORATION-41.00%16 537
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group