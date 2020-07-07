Log in
BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc    THRG   GB0008910555

BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC

(THRG)
07/07 07:07:21 am
561 GBX   -2.26%
07:44aBLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
06/18BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST : Portfolio Update
PR
06/15BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST : Mandatory Closed Period Compliance with MAR
PR
BlackRock Throgmorton Trust : Net Asset Value(s)

07/07/2020 | 07:44am EDT

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC
5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc at close of business on 6 July 2020were:

572.56p Capital only
577.74p Including current year income

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Following the share issuance of 55,000 ordinary shares on 04th June 2020, the Company has 83,643,462 ordinary shares in issue.

3. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.

Disclaimer

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc published this content on 07 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 July 2020 11:43:05 UTC
Financials
Sales 2019 99,5 M 124 M 124 M
Net income 2019 91,4 M 114 M 114 M
Net cash 2019 30,4 M 37,9 M 37,9 M
P/E ratio 2019 5,12x
Yield 2019 1,59%
Capitalization 480 M 600 M 599 M
EV / Sales 2018 -73,1x
EV / Sales 2019 4,46x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 90,6%
Technical analysis trends BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 5,74 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
Managers
NameTitle
Christopher John Loraine Samuel Chairman
Jean Grace Kemmis Matterson Independent Non-Executive Director
Loudon Greenlees Independent Non-Executive Director
Louise C. Nash Non-Executive Director
Angela Claire Lane Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC-16.57%600
BLACKROCK, INC.10.91%84 990
UBS GROUP AG-7.89%42 882
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-24.62%34 134
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC.0.73%28 503
STATE STREET CORPORATION-20.19%22 694
