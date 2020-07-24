BlackRock Throgmorton Trust : Net Asset Value(s)

NET ASSET VALUE
BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC
5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59
The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc at close of business on 23 July 2020were:
575.67p Capital only
581.32p Including current year income
Notes:
1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.
2. Following the share issuance of 55,000 ordinary shares on 04th June 2020, the Company has 83,643,462 ordinary shares in issue.
3. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.
